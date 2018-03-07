Roads could be slippery Thursday morning; More snow through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers are occasionally moving in and out of NEOhio tonight. Some of the snow showers may put down a quick inch or two of snow making roads slippery. Exercise caution if you drive into one of these snow showers.

While these snow showers are “protean” in nature (quickly changing and moving), the snow showers on Thursday evening and night may become a bit more organized. At this point, there are no advisories, but that may change Thursday afternoon. Stay tuned.

Here’s a forecast of how much snow is expected to fall by Friday evening.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: