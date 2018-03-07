Queen of Hearts jackpot now over $4 million, next drawing is tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Queen of Hearts jackpot is now over $4 million.

As of Wednesday morning, the official total was $4,064, 164.

The tavern in Cleveland also got a new barrel on Tuesday. The previous one held 750,000. The new, see-through one can hold more than a million.

The next drawing is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $1 and on sale at Grayton Road Tavern. They are also available at Harry Buffalo locations in North Olmsted, Elyria, Parma and Highland Heights.

Here’s how the game works: The game starts with a board of 52 cards and two jokers face down. Each week, the bar selects one ticket from the drum. On the back of the ticket is a number corresponding to the cards. If that card is flipped over to reveal the queen of hearts, that person gets the cash.

Each week, there are fewer cards to choose. Right now, only 28, 30, 45, 49 and 50 remain, and behind one of them is the coveted queen of hearts.

