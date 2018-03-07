Precipitation potpourri changing to all snow, accumulating out east

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Snow showers dot the radar from west to east, but the best shot of accumulating snow will come tonight and Thursday in the high ground east of Cleveland

Here’s a forecast of how much snow could fall by Friday evening.

It'll be a precipitation potpourri the next few days as lake effect snow revs up on the backside of the system. So far the weekend looks dry!

Monday's highs stuck in the chilly 30s is a big contrast to March 5, 1983. That's the earliest date on which Cleveland experienced a high temperature at 80°F or warmer! Most of the records that are 80°F+ are in the second half of March.

Here's the hour by hour forecast: