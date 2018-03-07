× Porn star Stormy Daniels to appear in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The adult film actress linked to President Donald Trump is coming to Cleveland this summer.

Stormy Daniels will be at the Diamond Club in the Flats on June 29 and June 30. Exact times have not been released.

Daniels is expected to appear on stage and meet with customers. It’s been more than 10 years since she was last at the Diamond Club.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed a lawsuit against Trump on Tuesday. The suit states the nondisclosure agreement she signed just before the 2016 president election is void because it wasn’t signed by then-candidate Trump.

The porn star claims she had sex with Trump years ago.