NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police in New Middletown are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Mandy Constable, 15, ran away from home on Feb. 27. She hasn’t been heard from since.

She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a mint green jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-542-2234 or 330-542-2846.