At least five students hospitalized after ingesting candy brought to Perry High School

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Stark Co. — At least five students were hospitalized after ingesting candy brought into Perry High School Wednesday.

According to a press release from Perry Township Police, officers were notified after several students experienced medical concerns after eating the candy. Students with the medical issues or who had eaten the candy were being assessed by medical personnel on scene.

Their parents are also being contacted.

About 20 students were involved in the situation, police say. Five of the students were taken to the hospital by EMS. Students not taken by EMS had the ability for a parent or legal guardian to take them for medical treatment. Police say several parents did take their kids for treatment.

Perry Township police are conducting an investigation. The candy recovered was taken for immediate analysis.

According to a statement from Assistant Superintendent Nathan Stutz, appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken if deemed necessary as part of the investigation.

The full statement is as follows:

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. As many of you are aware, some of our students may have been affected by candy that was brought to school. We are working closely with authorities to fully investigate the situation. Upon the findings of the investigation, appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken – if deemed necessary. I would like to thank all safety services for their quick response and support. Again, the well-being of our students is our top priority, and we take all situations that may impact their safety very seriously.”