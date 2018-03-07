Ohio father arrested after 3-month-old found dead on his closet shelf

NEWARK, Ohio — Authorities say an Ohio man whose 3-month old daughter was found dead on a closet shelf in his apartment has been charged with murder.

A judge in Newark set bond for 25-year-old Ryan Mosholder at $1 million Tuesday. Court records don’t indicate whether the Heath man has an attorney.

Heath police say Mosholder was arrested in Newark on Monday a few hours after Bri’Anna Mosholder’s body was found in his apartment in Heath. Police were called to the apartment on a report of a person not breathing. Police say Mosholder left before they arrived.

Court documents say the baby’s body was covered in bruises. Licking County’s coroner determined she died from blunt force injuries to the head, chest and abdomen.