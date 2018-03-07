NFL player wants LeBron James to join the league and become ‘best athlete EVER’

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- LeBron James to Pittsburgh? No, the Steel City isn't getting an NBA expansion franchise.
John Sherman "JuJu" Smith-Schuster, a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, wants James to play football for the "black and gold."
In a post on Twitter Tuesday, Smith-Schuster wrote, "Announcing my official campaign to recruit @KingJames to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 season."
"LeBron has done everyting in the NBA," Smith-Schuster wrote. "He can be the best athlete EVER if he makes the move to the NFL and wins a Super Bowl with Steeler Nation... #LeBronToPittsburgh"
Smith-Schuster followed up with two more tweets.
One simply said, "Let's make it happen."
The other showed James standing next to Smith-Schuster in a Steelers uniform -- with the number 23, of course.
"RT if you're with it!!" Smith-Schuster wrote.
As of early Wednesday, it had more than 5,000 retweets.
James has not responded to the invitation.