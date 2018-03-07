× Mother of 4-year-old shot by brother pleads not guilty

ASHLAND – A mother pleaded not guilty to charges after her 8-year-old son shot her 4-year-old daughter Saturday.

The plea was entered during a court appearance via Skype Wednesday afternoon.

Alyssa Edwards, 27, is charged with two counts of child endangering.

Ashland County Prosecutor Chris Tunnell said the mother of two left her children home alone when she went to work at 8 a.m. Saturday. The prosecutor said Edwards “became aware” that the child was injured around 10 a.m. and went home.

Tunnell said Edwards washed blood off of a bed cover, examined the child, and then returned to work. He said the mother returned home around noon and took the child to an emergency room around 2 p.m.

The daughter is expected to make a full recovery.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.