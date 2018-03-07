Mother of 4-year-old shot by brother expected back in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND - A mother charged with two counts of child endangering after her 8-year-old son shot her 4-year-old daughter remains in jail and is expected back in court Wednesday afternoon.

Alyssa Edwards, 27, has been in custody since Saturday.

Ashland sheriff officials and Ashland Prosecutor Chris Tunnell told the Fox 8 I-Team earlier this week that the boy will not be charged because he is so young. The boy is in the custody of children services.

Tunnell told the court during a hearing Monday that the 8-year-old shot his sister “ 3 or 4 times with a .22 caliber rifle.”

Edwards appeared to cry during her video arraignment Monday when the magistrate told her she would not be Mother oable to have contact with her children while the case is pending.

Her court appointed attorney, Donald Wick, told the Fox 8 I-Team he did not get a chance to talk to his client yet so he was unable to discuss the case. Wick is expected to talk to Edwards Wednesday.

