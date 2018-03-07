Missing: Nicole Langmack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Nicole Langmack, 36, was last seen Feb. 12 in Garfield Heights.

She is 5'1" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

She also has a tattoo on the back of her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garfield Heights Police Department at 216-475-1234.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**