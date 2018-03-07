Middleburg Heights police: Driver flees traffic stop, drives wrong way and hits cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – A driver is facing felony charges after video shows him fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into several other vehicles, police say.

A Middleburg Heights police officer stopped a Hyundai Sonata for speeding on Interstate 71 northbound at the Bagley Road exit around 5 p.m. Monday, according to an incident report. The car was reported stolen out of North Royalton.

Police body camera and dash camera video showed officers approaching the driver and ordering him to keep his hands on the steering wheel. That's when the driver started the car and sped down the ramp.

He drove through two red lights before driving the wrong way up the southbound off ramp, hitting three cars, according to the report. No one was injured.

The driver stopped near the top of the ramp and ran toward a highway fence that borders a nearby hotel while the passenger waited outside the car with his hands up, police said. With guns drawn, police took the driver into custody.

The driver has not yet been formally charged, but faces charges including receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding an officer, hit-skip and driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver’s blood-alcohol content registered at .278, more than three times the legal limit of .08, according to the incident report.

Police said they confiscated marijuana and found a Solo cup containing beer in the car’s center console.

The passenger told investigators the driver was driving “too fast and erratically” before the traffic stop, according to the report.