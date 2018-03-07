Law enforcement across country mulling ways to stop endless school threats

PARKLAND, Florida — Since the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., districts all over the country have seen a huge jump in the number of fake school threats being reported.

In Miami alone, according to the Ledger Enquirer, they went from about one per week to up to 50 a day.

Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood wants kids and their parents to be required to pay for the costly police response, which is at least $1,000.

Meanwhile, a sheriff in Georgia is petitioning the school board to add an extra day to the school year for each one disrupted by a threat.

Louisiana State Polite are asking people to stop sharing threats on social media and to contact police first. They say that would lessen chaos and panic in school systems.

Continuing coverage.