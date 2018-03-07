Law enforcement across country mulling ways to stop endless school threats

PARKLAND, Florida — Since the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., districts all over the country have seen a huge jump in the number of fake school threats being reported.
In Miami alone, according to the Ledger Enquirer, they went from about one per week to up to 50 a day.
Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood wants kids and their parents to be required to pay for the costly police response, which is at least $1,000.
Meanwhile, a sheriff in Georgia is petitioning the school board to add an extra day to the school year for each one disrupted by a threat.
Louisiana State Polite are asking people to stop sharing threats on social media and to contact police first. They say that would lessen chaos and panic in school systems.