CLEVELAND-Snow showers dot the radar from west to east, but the best shot of accumulating snow will come tonight and Thursday in the high ground east of Cleveland

Here’s a forecast of how much snow could fall by Friday evening.

It'll be a precipitation potpourri the next few days as lake effect snow revs up on the backside of the system. So far the weekend looks dry!

Here's the latest 8-Day Forecast: