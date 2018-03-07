Fox Recipe Box: Irish Coffee Cheesecake

CLEVELAND, Oh — The addition of Irish Cream Liquor turns this delicious cheesecake into a perfect dessert for St. Patrick’s Day.

Chef and culinary instructor Stefanie Paganini shared her recipe with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel. Click here to see Stefanie’s upcoming cooking classes at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking.

Irish Coffee Cheesecake

Cheesecake Crust:

1 1/3 cups graham cracker crumbs crumbs

6 Tbsp. (3/4 stick) unsalted butter

Cheesecake filling:

2 1/2 cups cream cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream

3 Tablespoons Irish Cream Liquor

1 Tablespoon espresso powder

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

3 large eggs

3 large egg yolks

Preheat the oven to 350° F.

Melt butter and pour over crumbs in a large mixing bowl. Mix ingredients together until crumbs are well saturated by butter. Press crumb mixture into pan and up sides of a 9 inch spring form pan. Bake in oven for 8-12 minutes until crust feels dry and firm.

Mix cornstarch, Irish cream, and espresso powder into heavy cream until thoroughly mixed together. Set aside.

In a kitchen mixer, beat the cream cheese to a smooth consistency. Mix in sugar. Beat in eggs and yolks a little at a time. Add the espresso mixture and mix to a smooth batter.

Wrap the outside of the cooled spring form pan with cling wrap and then aluminum foil. This is to prevent water from seeping into the cake. Sit the spring form in a baking dish and pour the cheesecake filling into the spring form. Fill the baking dish with boiling water to come about half way up the spring form pan.

Bake in the water bath for approximately 35-45 minutes until the top of the cheesecake is firm but underneath is still slightly giggly. Remove spring form from pan in oven and immediately remove foil and wrap. Allow the cheesecake to cool. Then refrigerate overnight to set.