Exclusive video shows Sandusky police confronting an armed suspect who was threatening officers  

SANDUSKY – The Fox 8 I-Team obtained exclusive body camera video that shows local police confronting an armed man, who was locked in a closet, threatening to hurt them.

The incident happened Tuesday morning after a woman called 9-1-1 saying she saw a man run out of her basement and go out her back door.

“He is now walking down the road,” the woman told a dispatcher.

Police began searching for the suspect on West Adams Street. A few minutes later Officer David West noticed that someone recently broke into a vacant home on McDonough Street.

Officers searched the home, and Detective Eric Costante found the suspect hiding in a closet.

The suspect, Justin Sattler, refused to come out of the closet , and told officers he had a gun. Sattler first threatened to kill himself.

Officers can be heard on the body camera video trying to talk to Sattler and convince him to surrender.

“No one wants you to die just step out,” one officer can be heard telling Sattler. “We don’t want anyone to get hurt.”

When the suspect still refused to open the closet door, officers used pepper spray to try and force him out. The suspect then said he was going to shoot.

Officers took quick action, and forced open the closet door.

“He did have two knives in his hands so at that time a taser was deployed,” said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz , commander of the detective bureau. Police did not find a gun.

Sattler was arrested on several charges including burglary and inducing panic.

Youskievicz and Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech say they are extremely proud at the way the officers handled the situation.

“The end result was no one got hurt and that’s what we want,” Youskievicz said.