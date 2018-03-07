× David’s Corned Beef and Cabbage

Corned Beef and Cabbage Instant Pot

3-3 ½ lb corned beef

1 yellow or Spanish onion quartered

1 savoy cabbage (or regular green cabbage) cut into 8 wedges

4 red potatoes quartered

5 or 6 carrots cut into 2 inch pieces (or 2 c. baby carrots)

4 to 5 c. water

Instant Pot pressure cooker ( I used 6 qt. version)

Corned beef is most often sold with a spice pack included. If it is not, here is the mix:

1 tsp yellow mustard seeds

1 tsp whole black peppercorns

1 tsp coriander seeds

½ tsp whole allspice

3 whole cloves

3 bay leaves

Drain, rinse and pat corned beef dry.

Place in the bottom of Instant Pot along with onions and contents of the spice pack.

Add enough water to just cover the corned beef.

Cover and lock lid, making sure the venting knob is in closed position. Select high pressure and adjust cooking time to 90 minutes.

When the pressure cooker is finished, carefully release the steam with the quick release handle.

Remove the corned beef to a deep platter or wide bowl along with 2 or 3 cups of the broth.

Add potatoes, carrots and cabbage to pot. Close and cook on high for 3 minutes. Use quick release and open the lid.

To serve, cut corn beef across the grain (not with it) into slices about 1/8 to ¼ inch thick. Arrange with carrots, potatoes and cabbage.

Enjoy!