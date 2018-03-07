× Cleveland police, FBI investigate threat to charter school

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police and the FBI are investigating a social media threat to a charter school.

Administrators at Horizon Science Academy Cleveland High School, on South Marginal Road, were notified of the threat on Instagram on Wednesday. The school said it notified investigators and they quickly identified the source.

“Necessary legal steps are being followed and the school will pursue the highest level of consequences possible,” Horizon Science Academy said in a news release. “As always, we will fully investigate any and all claims and hold those responsible to the fullest extent.”

The school will remain open under increased administrative supervision.

Students and parents are encouraged to contact the police about threats on social media.

