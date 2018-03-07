Amherst dealing with widespread power outage

AMHERST, Ohio– Thousands are without electricity in Lorain County.

The Amherst Police Department said the city is dealing with a widespread power outage. FirstEnergy crews are on site and making repairs, police said.

The department also encourages people to check on friends, family and neighbors to ensure they are staying warm.

According to FirstEnergy, there are 112 customers in Amherst, 751 in Amherst Township and 738 in South Amherst without power. In nearby Lorain, 924 customers are in the dark.

FirstEnergy’s outage map said most will have service restored around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

As a reminder, do not call police dispatchers for information on power outages.