Will Prince Harry wear a ring after the wedding? Here’s why he might not…

We know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed in May — and even some members of the public will be invited.

But one question is still sparking debate when it comes to one marriage tradition: Will Prince Harry wear a wedding band after the big day?

Several male members of the royal family don’t. Business Insider reports that Prince Philip, who has been married to Queen Elizabeth for more than 70 years, has never worn a wedding band.

Prince William, who married Kate Middleton in 2011, also doesn’t wearing a ring. He says he doesn’t like jewelry, and the palace issued a statement before their wedding stating so.

Prince Charles wore a ring throughout his marriage to Princess Diana and wears one on his pinky in his marriage to Camilla.

