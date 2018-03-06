Survey: Nearly a quarter of millennials say parents provide financial help

Just because your adult children have jobs and moved out, doesn’t mean they are financially independent.

A new survey by instamotor.com found that nearly a quarter of millennials who work full-time say their parents pay at least one of their bills.

80-percent of those who received financial help from mom and dad don’t live at home.

Here are the most common bills millennials are getting parental assistance with:

Cell phone 53%

Car Insurance 31%

Car Payment 30%

Utilities 30%

Rent/Mortgage 27%

Health Insurance 18%

Student loans 18%

Credit Card 17%

Other 5%

Even if your millennial children haven’t asked for help, it doesn’t mean they won’t. Almost 85% believe their parents would help them if they had a financial emergency like car trouble or medical expenses.

Nearly 63% say their parents have or would help them pay for their wedding.

*Click here to read more on this survey