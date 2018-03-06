Snow showers early, then a bit of sun before rain begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Our bright, but cold Monday will be replaced by snow showers (which may mix with a little cold rain at times) this morning. The precipitation type will be waffling back and forth between rain/snow early in the day as well as redeveloping in the evening.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast.

Click here for the full forecast.

Here’s an animation of the next system showing a wintry mix moving our way for this morning and again this afternoon and evening.

It'll be a precipitation potpourri the next few days as lake effect snow revs up on the backside of the system. So far the weekend looks dry!