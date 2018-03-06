Show Info: March 6, 2018
Lorain County Restaurant Week
Forget cooking dinner tonight or any night this week!Take advantage of Lorain Restaruant week!
Now – Sunday
3-course meal for $30 or less per person
11 participating restaurants
VisitLorainCounty.com/locoeats
Cole’s Public House
209 S. Main Street
Amherst, Ohio 44001
440-984-7432
Cork Tree Tavern
http://www.corktreerestaurants.com/
International Home + Housewares Show
Sissy Biggers shared some of the biggest hits from this year’s International Home and Housewares Show!
www.TheInspiredHome.com.
PIEROGIES OF CLEVELAND
There are more than thirty different filling flavors of pierogies, such as rueben, taco, and sloppy Joe!
Cafe & Market
4131 W. Streetsboro rd
Richfield, OH 44286
330-659-4309
P.O.C.’S PIEROGI MARKET
6869 Pearl RD
Middleburg Hts., OH 44130
440-842-3017
http://www.pierogimarket.com/
Canary Travel
Want to get out of the gloomy Ohio weather? Why not head to somewhere warm!
www.canarytravel.com
Midwest Cactus & Succulent Society
Go green indoors and add more life to your home!
Annual Plant Show & Sale
March 24th & 25th
Cleveland Botanical Garden
*Included in price of admission to Cleveland Botanical Garden
http://www.mwcss.com
Maha’s Falafil
Sam Zayed, owner of Maha’s Falafil showed us how to make Tabouli!
www.mahasfalafil.com
Appletree Books
We’re talking bedtime books! The best reads to help your kids and grandkids fall asleep!
12419 Cedar Rd.
Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
(216) 791-2665
http://appletree-books.com/
Spirit of Clay
Be an artist for a day! Come create something one of a kind!
828 SOM Center Rd
Mayfield Village Ohio 44143
www.spiritofclay.net
Dr. Marc
If your thyroid isn’t working properly, it can throw your whole body off!