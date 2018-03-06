× Show Info: March 6, 2018

Lorain County Restaurant Week

Forget cooking dinner tonight or any night this week!Take advantage of Lorain Restaruant week!

Now – Sunday

3-course meal for $30 or less per person

11 participating restaurants

VisitLorainCounty.com/locoeats

Cole’s Public House

209 S. Main Street

Amherst, Ohio 44001

440-984-7432

Cork Tree Tavern

http://www.corktreerestaurants.com/

International Home + Housewares Show

Sissy Biggers shared some of the biggest hits from this year’s International Home and Housewares Show!

www.TheInspiredHome.com.

PIEROGIES OF CLEVELAND

There are more than thirty different filling flavors of pierogies, such as rueben, taco, and sloppy Joe!

Cafe & Market

4131 W. Streetsboro rd

Richfield, OH 44286

330-659-4309

P.O.C.’S PIEROGI MARKET

6869 Pearl RD

Middleburg Hts., OH 44130

440-842-3017

http://www.pierogimarket.com/

Canary Travel

Want to get out of the gloomy Ohio weather? Why not head to somewhere warm!

www.canarytravel.com

Midwest Cactus & Succulent Society

Go green indoors and add more life to your home!

Annual Plant Show & Sale

March 24th & 25th

Cleveland Botanical Garden

*Included in price of admission to Cleveland Botanical Garden

http://www.mwcss.com

Maha’s Falafil

Sam Zayed, owner of Maha’s Falafil showed us how to make Tabouli!

www.mahasfalafil.com

Appletree Books

We’re talking bedtime books! The best reads to help your kids and grandkids fall asleep!

12419 Cedar Rd.

Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

(216) 791-2665

http://appletree-books.com/

Spirit of Clay

Be an artist for a day! Come create something one of a kind!

828 SOM Center Rd

Mayfield Village Ohio 44143

www.spiritofclay.net

Dr. Marc

If your thyroid isn’t working properly, it can throw your whole body off!