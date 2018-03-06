Live video: Shaving heads for St. Baldrick’s Foundation

CLEVELAND– Dozens of people will shave their heads and it’s all for a good cause.

Beverage Distributors on King Avenue in Cleveland is hosting an event for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation on Tuesday.

The company will donate $50 towards childhood cancer research for every head shaved. About $750 has already been donated.

Between 50 and 60 people, including several Cleveland police officers, are expected to participate.

There are plenty more St. Baldrick’s events coming up:

March 11 at noon, North Canton Racquet Club

March 16 at 6 a.m., UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital

March 17 at 3 p.m., A.J. Rocco’s

March 23 at 9 a.m., St. Mark School in Cleveland

March 25 at 1 p.m., Cleveland Heights Community Center

Cleveland-area events have raised more than $180,000.