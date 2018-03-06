Mother appears in court after baby found severely injured and tested positive for pot

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A mother appeared in court Tuesday after her baby was severely injured and tested positive for marijuana.

Stephanie Webb, 41, of Cleveland, was arrested after she took the baby to the emergency room with a head injury Saturday.

That’s when doctors performed a drug test. The baby’s doctor said that after reviewing scans of the baby’s head, he determined she had severe head trauma with signs of a pattern of abuse.

Police are still looking for the baby’s father.

The two face charges of felonious assault and endangering children.

The incident is still under investigation.

Continuing coverage.