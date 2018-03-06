× Jackpot for Cleveland Queen of Hearts drawing nears $4 million

CLEVELAND– The jackpot for Grayton Road Tavern‘s Queen of Hearts drawing is getting close to $4 million.

The pot was $3,844,859, as of Tuesday afternoon. But that number is expected to grow.

The next drawing is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $1 and on sale at Grayton Road Tavern from 9 p.m. to midnight.

They are also available from noon to 9 p.m. at Harry Buffalo locations in North Olmsted, Elyria, Parma and Heights Heights.

Here’s how the game works: The game starts with a board of 52 cards and two jokers face down. Each week, the bar selects one ticket from the drum. On the back of the ticket is a number corresponding to the cards. If that card is flipped over to reveal the queen of hearts, that person gets the cash.

Each week, there are fewer cards to chose. Right now, only 28, 30, 45, 49 and 50 remain, and behind one of them is the coveted queen of hearts.

41.423080 -81.843454