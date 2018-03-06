Indians’ Jason Kipnis hits 6 homers in 6 games

GOODYEAR, Ariz.– Spring training is off to a good start for Indians veteran Jason Kipnis.

The second baseman has hit six home runs in as many exhibition games.

His latest was a two-run blast to right in the third inning on Tuesday. The Indians fell to the Reds, 6-7.

Kip’s six homers ties the club record for most in a Cactus League season since the Tribe moved spring training to Goodyear in 2009. The feat was also accomplished by Yan Gomes in 2016 and Shelley Duncan in 2012.

Fact: @TheJK_Kid just tied the club record for most HRs in a Cactus League season! 💥 #TribeSpring His 6th(!) in as many games: pic.twitter.com/YHr4p3ATaC — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 6, 2018

