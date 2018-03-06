Fox Recipe Box: Sauteed Collard Greens

CLEVELAND, Oh — Collard greens are a tasty way to enjoy a meatless meal. The leafy green vegetables are packed with protein, fiber, calcium and iron.

Chef Eric Wells shared his recipe for Sauteed Collard Greens with Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson. This recipe is one of the featured recipes in Chef Wells upcoming sold out Southern Classics cooking class.

Click here to learn more about Skye LaRae Culinary Services and see the full schedule of Chef Wells upcoming classes.

Sautéed Collard Greens

2 1/2 pounds collard greens

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup pancetta, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon shallots, minced

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Remove and discard stems and center ribs of collard greens. Roll the greens as if you are rolling a cigar and cut across making small ribbons, or chiffonade. In a kettle of boiling water cook collards 15 minutes and drain in a colander, pressing out excess liquid with back of a wooden spoon.

In a 12-inch heavy non-stick skillet, heat butter and oil over moderately high heat until foam subsides and stir in pancetta and cook for about 3 minutes, or until crispy. Remove pancetta and drain on a paper towel. Add garlic, shallots, collards, and salt and pepper to taste. Add pancetta back to the pan. Sauté collard mixture, stirring, until heated through, about 8-10 minutes.

Top collards with lemon zest.

Yield 4 servings.