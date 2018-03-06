Driver in crash that killed Strongsville High School student to be sentenced

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed her 16-year-old friend will be sentenced Tuesday.

The crash happened in June after her vehicle, which had five other teens inside, drove off of Albion Road hitting a tree.

Kailee Mayher, 16, was killed and three others were hurt.

The driver admitted to aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault. She was ordered by the court to have no contact with the victims, including on social media.

