Cleveland police officer arrested on solicitation charge

CLEVELAND-A Cleveland police officer has been arrested on a solicitation charge.

Sergeant Robert Strollo, 47, was arrested Monday afternoon on the solicitation charge and booked into the city jail.

Police officials say Strollo is currently out on extended illness. He was demoted on another case and recently reinstated. Police did not give details on the previous unrelated case.

Strollo has been on the force since 1998.