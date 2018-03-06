× Cleveland Browns to host NFL Draft party in Muni Lot

CLEVELAND– The Browns will host their annual NFL Draft parting in the city’s municipal parking lot.

The tailgate on Thursday, April 26 is from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Parking spaces in the muni lot will become available at 4 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns has two first-round selections, at No. 1 and No. 4 overall.

Season ticket holders can register for tickets to the party, starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at ClevelandBrowns.com or on the Browns mobile app. The public can register at 10 a.m. on March 9. Tickets are free.

