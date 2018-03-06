‘Came out of nowhere’: Kevin Love reveals battle with panic attacks, opens up about mental health

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love is getting personal and talking about a mental health issue he’s been battling.

The Cavs’ forward says that he’s never been comfortable sharing much about himself. He said he thought about mental health as someone else’s problem and realized he needed to change that.

He wrote in an article for the “The Players Tribune” that he had a panic attack during a game back in November.

He went to the Cleveland Clinic for testing, but no problems were found.

The 29-year-old said he couldn’t stop thinking about it and was afraid people would find out. He said he eventually went to a therapist and had a breakthrough.

He was stressed about several issues: his family, he wasn’t sleeping well and was overwhelmed with the pressures and expectations for the basketball season.

The therapist helped him talk about the passing of his grandmother and other things weighing on his mind. Love says he’s sharing his story to help himself and others.

“Everyone is going through something that we can’t see,” he said.

