Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools holding ‘LOVE4BBH’ community rally

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio-The Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools District is holding a community rally in an effort to show love, kindness and care to all district students.

Students from all the district’s schools in grades K-12 will come to the rally at the high school and are asked to wear red or pink to show their support.

Speakers will include mayors from Brecksville and Broadview Heights, representatives from local police departments and parents. They will each be giving uplifting and motivational messages to students.

The district says the rally is their way of showing that every child matters.

The rally is set to begin at 1pm. Students will be welcomed at 12:45pm with a “human tunnel”.

The district suddenly lost Brecksville-Broadview Heights sophomore, Jason Figura, who took his own life in February. The district has since provided grief counselors to students as well as informational resources on teen suicide, stress, eating disorders, substance abuse and depression.