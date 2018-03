SALEM, Ohio — Police are asking for help finding a missing woman from Columbiana County, Ohio.

Wanda Wade, 73, left her home on East Fifth Street at around 8 a.m. March 5 and never returned.

She is diabetic and does not have her insulin with her.

She could be driving a green 1994 Nissan Altima with Ohio license plate number HEG9884.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.