A new favorite! Check out America’s top jelly bean flavors ranked by state for 2018

When it comes to jelly bean flavors, there’s a new king in town.

Buttered popcorn?!

Easter is right around the corner, and to determine the favorite flavor of each state and the country as a whole, Candystore.com ranked the top 30 jelly bean flavors based on over 12,000 votes and over a decade of jelly bean sales data.

And yes, coming in at No. 1 was popcorn.

The survey states:

“Yes, it’s polarizing. But it’s also America’s number one favorite jelly bean flavor. Thousands of people love this smooth, salty and savory jelly bean the best, while others scrunch up their noses when it’s mentioned. Some even write nasty comments about it in their survey form… :) But when the results were tallied, more people loved buttered popcorn flavor than any other.”

This year black licorice came in at No. 2. No. 3 was cinnamon, up two spots over last year. And No. 4 is watermelon. Coming in at No. 5 is a long-time favorite, cherry.

The least favorite, favorite flavors are pomegranate at No. 30 and raspberry at No. 29.

In Ohio, Buttered Popcorn is the No. 1 favorite flavor. Coming in at No. 2 for the Buckeye State was black licorice, then cherry in third place.

Check out the map below for a bigger breakdown.

Source: 9+ years online candy sales data from CandyStore.com.

