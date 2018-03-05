Walmart to expand prepared meal business

Walmart hopes to take a bite out of the competition when it comes to prepared meals.

The retailer is going after restaurants, Amazon, and meal-kit sellers like Blue Apron, Bloomberg reported.

Walmart currently offers 10 different prepared meals in 250 of its stores. It plans to expand to 2,000 stores by the end of the year.

According to Bloomberg, prices of the prepared meals will range from $8 to $10 and will include varieties like pot roast with mashed potatoes and chicken enchiladas.

“More than 80 percent of Americans don’t know what they will have for dinner tonight,” Tyler Lehr, a Walmart senior vice president, told Bloomberg. Scrambling to find a meal “puts pressure on a family,” he said.

