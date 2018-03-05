Sunshine fades as the next system brings rain, snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It's a frosty-cold start to the work week!

Our little dry-stretch continues with plenty of sunshine for most of the day. Then clouds increase late afternoon and into the evening.

Expect rain/snow to develop tonight. Freezing rain could pose a threat for our southern counties Tuesday morning with a light glazing possible.

Precipitation type will be waffling back and forth between daytime rain and evening and overnight wintry precipitation. Travel could be tricky in spots!

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast getting into this afternoon: