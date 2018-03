Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Our bright, but cold Monday will be replaced by snow showers (which may mix with a little cold rain at times) on Tuesday morning. The precipitation type will be waffling back and forth between rain/snow early in the day as well as redeveloping in the evening. Travel could be tricky in spots!

Here’s an animation of the next system showing a wintry mix moving our way for early to mid-week.