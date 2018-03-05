Several people taken to hospital following apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Several people had to be taken to area hospitals following a fire at an apartment building in Lakewood.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. Monday at an apartment building on Arliss Dr.

When firefighters arrived, they said flames were shooting out of the first floor windows.

Several people were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center and Fairview Hospital. The number of people transported -- along with their names and conditions -- was unavailable early Monday.

While the fire was contained to one first floor apartment, several apartments had smoke damage, firefighters said.

Arliss Dr. is off of Cove Ave. Cove was closed from Clifton Blvd. to Detroit Rd.

Firefighters from Rocky River and Westlake assisted Lakewood in battling the fire.