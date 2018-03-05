× Parents face charges after 16-week-old girl suffers severe head injuries, tests positive for marijuana

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A mother was arrested and a father is wanted after a 16-week-old baby was taken to the hospital with head trauma and tested positive for marijuana.

The injuries reportedly happened Saturday evening in Cleveland.

Police were notified early Sunday of a baby girl at Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center suffering from head trauma. A social worker said the baby was brought to the emergency room by her parents, Stephanie Webb, 41, and Mario Adrono, 32, the evening before.

Soon after the baby was admitted, Adrono left the hospital and didn’t return, police reports state. Webb then left the hospital shortly before police were notified.

The baby’s doctor said that after reviewing scans of the baby’s head, he determined she had severe head trauma with signs of a pattern of abuse.

The baby also tested positive for marijuana.

Police went to the couple’s home Sunday, but neither were there. Webb has since been arrested, but Adrono is still wanted.

They face charges of felonious assault and endangering children.

The incident is still under investigation.