Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force offers reward to locate fugitive

CLEVELAND- The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of a fugitive.

Authorities say Robert Kent is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Erie Pennsylvania Police Department. According to police, Kent and two other unknown men robbed a pizza delivery driver back on December 16, 2016.

Robert Kent, 47, is 5″11′ and weighs roughly 235 pounds. He is known to frequent the area of W.25th Street and Steelyard Commons in Cleveland.

Kent is wanted for his involvement in the robbery, inflicting serious bodily injury, theft and receiving stolen property.

If you have any information in reference to Robert Kent, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.