Nor’easter uncovers Revolutionary War-era shipwreck in Maine

YORK, Maine — The nor’easter that rammed the East Coast over the weekend uncovered a Revolutionary War-era treasure.

The York Maine Police Department posted photos of an old ship buried at Short Sands Beach.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the hull is believed to be from a late colonial or early post-colonial sailing vessel, meaning it dates back to between 1750 and 1850.

The ship has appeared from time to time over the years. It last appeared after a storm in March 2013, and before that the powerful Patriots Day storm in 2007. It first made news when it was exposed in the 1950s.

