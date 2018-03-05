March 5, 2018 Road Trip: 5th Street Arcades
5th Street Arcades
530 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
216-583-0500
www.5thstreetarcades.com
Intro Boutique
530 Euclid Avenue Suite 34 (2.98 mi)
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 282-6866
www.instagram.com/introboutique/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/introboutiquecle/
Style House Beauty Bar
530 Euclid Ave, Ste 33
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
stylehousebeautybar.com
(216) 303-9922
Colossal Cupcakes
(216) 938-9609
Downtown Cleveland
528 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44114
Crocker Park
52 SS Comet Lane
Westlake, OH 44145
www.colossalcupcakes.com/
Kernels by Chrissie
www.kbcpopcorn.com
530 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44115
216-664-0638
Crocker Park location:
58 Comet Alley, Westlake, OH 44145
Phone: 440-641-1460
Love, Anji
530 Euclid Avenue – Suite 23-7
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
https://www.loveanji.com/
Cle in a Box
https://www.clevelandinabox.com/
(216) 307-3386
530 Euclid Ave. #40, Cleveland OH 44115
The Tea Lab
www.tealabcle.com
5th Street Arcades
530 Euclid Ave STE 17
Cleveland Ohio 44115
216-650-7017
Lakewood location:
14534 Detroit Ave
Lakewood Ohio 44107
216-712-4410
WhatKnot Bow Tie Company
530 Euclid Avenue #18
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
216-409-0358
info@thewhatknot.com
Fra Angelica Studio
https://www.fraangelicastudio.com
530 Euclid Ave
Cleveland 44115
216 574 4810
Happy Hour Collection
Located in the 5th Street Arcades @ 530 Euclid Avenue | Suite 11 | Cleveland, OH 44115
216.563-1166
www.happyhourcle.com
Pour Cleveland
www.pourcleveland.com
530 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH 44115
(216) 479-0395