Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson having a girl

SAN FRANCISCO, California — If you watched the season finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on Sunday night, you found out Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson are having a girl. You also found out that Kardashian appeared to be a little disappointed in the news.

“You’re having a girl!” youngest sister Kylie told Khloe over the phone.

“You’re lying!” Khloe responded.

“I’m not lying,” Kylie said. “I’m so excited for you Khloe!”

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl,” Khloe said seemingly disappointed.

“It’s okay, I cried when I found out North was going to be a girl, too,” Kim, who was in San Francisco with Khloe when she got the news, said to her sister.

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl at all. I’m like in a state of shock,” Khloe said.

Khloe clarified her reaction with several Twitter posts Sunday night.

“God gives us what we need!” Khloe tweeted. “His timing is never wrong! My hormones were in rare form for that news.”

God gives us what we need! His timing is never wrong! 👶🏽 my hormones were IN RARE FORM for that news

“Everyone says you feel what you’re having and I felt like I was having a boy LOL it’s a complete scam that you feel that you’re having LOL only God knows what he’s doing,” she tweeted.

Congratulations! Everyone says you feel what you're having and I felt like I was having a boy LOL it's a complete scam that you feel that you're having LOL only God knows what he's doing 😘

She also said she is glad her daughter will be best friends with Chicago, Kim and Kanye West’s new daughter, and Stormi, Kylie and Travis Scott’s new daughter.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗

As for a name for her daughter, Khloe isn’t sure.

“I knew the name if I was having a boy,” she tweeted. “So now I really have to figure this out.”

NO!!! It's so hard!!! Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out 🤦🏼‍♀️

Khloe retweeted Kim’s reaction to the news.

Kendall Jenner, who will be the only sister without a baby, tweeted her excitement. “So many babies! It’s like a dream land,” she wrote.

so many babies! it's like a dream land ✨

Khloe told Jimmy Kimmel back in January that she plans to have the baby in Cleveland.