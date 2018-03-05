× I-Team: 3 adults arrested after chasing teens suspected of stealing car

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has learned 3 adults are sitting in jail suspected of street justice that may have been taken too far.

They were arrested Sunday on Cleveland’s east side after confronting teens who’d stolen a car.

The teens ended up going to the hospital. Police arrested the adults and placed them investigation for felony charges.

The adults had located the car and chased it until it crashed, and witnesses say shots were fired though no one was hit by the gunfire.