‘I got the McSweats’: Akron man eats 115 nuggets in hilarious try at #MeVsNuggets challenge

AKRON, Ohio — So close!
An Akron man set out to eat more Chicken McNuggets than the points the Denver Nuggets scored during Saturday’s game against the Cavs.
The Nuggets beat the Cavs, 126-117.
Joe Quinn made it to 115.
“The over/under for the Nuggets was 112. I felt like I could do 100,” he told the USA Today Network. “My plan, was to run out to a quick lead. I had 55 down pretty quick but the Cavs let Denver score 37 and 36 in the first and second quarter.”
Luckily for us all, he chronicled his entire journey on Twitter.
