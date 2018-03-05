‘I got the McSweats’: Akron man eats 115 nuggets in hilarious try at #MeVsNuggets challenge

AKRON, Ohio — So close!

An Akron man set out to eat more Chicken McNuggets than the points the Denver Nuggets scored during Saturday’s game against the Cavs.

The Nuggets beat the Cavs, 126-117.

Joe Quinn made it to 115.

“The over/under for the Nuggets was 112. I felt like I could do 100,” he told the USA Today Network. “My plan, was to run out to a quick lead. I had 55 down pretty quick but the Cavs let Denver score 37 and 36 in the first and second quarter.”

Luckily for us all, he chronicled his entire journey on Twitter.

I'm hungry. *Things I won't say for the next 3 days. — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

I feel just like this picture pic.twitter.com/Bqt07i6H7G — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

Has an NBA team ever been shut out in a 4th quarter? Asking for a friend — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

"Local man dies, because the #Cavs don't play defense." — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

#MeVsNuggets Me – 101

Nuggets – 107 This game is going OT isn't it? — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

I'm going to have to mute the TV If I hear them say Nugget one more time I'm gonna puke. #MeVsNuggets — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

Add #MeVsNuggets to my list of bad decisions. — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

I got the McSweats. — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

Read more here.