CLEVELAND, Oh -- Tracy Marie is a local singer/songwriter known for her original music. In fact, the Rock Hall has recognized Tracy Marie as an integral part of Cleveland's music industry.

Tracy Marie is releasing a brand new CD 'Beautiful Mess'. This is her 5th CD. Click here to get upcoming show information and to learn more about Tracy Marie.

