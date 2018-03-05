Former city hall executive reaches plea deal, sentenced in fraud charge

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman once chosen to head the Cleveland Police Commission has now struck a plea deal with Cuyahoga County prosecutors after getting indicted for filing fraudulent moving expenses.

Monday morning, Nicole Junior received probation and a fine.

Junior plead guilty to a charge of telecommunications fraud. Other charges were dropped.

The Police Commission is a citizens group formed to help guide and oversee reforms in the Cleveland Police Department.

Prosecutors say the fake moving expenses were tied to a moving company run by the boyfriend of Nicole Junior’s mother.

Prosecutors say she actually rented a fully furnished apartment when she moved to Cleveland. After an earlier court appearance, Junior refused to answer questions for the FOX 8 I TEAM.

