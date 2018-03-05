Eaglets by April? Avon Lake eagles now have three eggs in their nest!

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Redwood Elementary School’s eagles, Stars and Stripes, have welcomed their third egg!

The eagles’ nest is located near Redwood Elementary School, 32967 Redwood Blvd., in Avon Lake.

Principal T.J. Ebert said the mother likely laid her first egg Feb. 25. The second was laid Feb. 28, and the third on Sunday.

Eagles usually lay two to three eggs and lay them two to three days apart. The eggs usually take 36 to 38 days to hatch. So according to calculations, there could be eaglets the first week of April.