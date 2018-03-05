× Delta Air Lines adds new nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND-Attention travelers! Delta Air Lines is adding a nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Salt Lake City.

The new service begins July 9. The flight will leave Cleveland at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in Salt Lake City just after 10 a.m . local time. The return flight would leave Salt Lake City at 5:00 p.m. and arrive in Cleveland just before 11 p.m.

This is Delta Air Lines’ eighth nonstop destination.

